通貨 / EDUC
EDUC: Educational Development Corporation
1.47 USD 0.33 (18.33%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EDUCの今日の為替レートは、-18.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.37の安値と1.55の高値で取引されました。
Educational Development Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
EDUC News
- Why EpicQuest Education Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 81%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- Educational Development Corp to sell headquarters for $32.5 million
- Educational Development Corp extends credit agreement maturity date
- Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Educational Development Q2 2025 sees revenue drop
- Earnings call transcript: EDUC reports Q4 2025 loss, stock rises 5.51%
- Educational Development Corporation Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results
1日のレンジ
1.37 1.55
1年のレンジ
0.92 2.32
- 以前の終値
- 1.80
- 始値
- 1.46
- 買値
- 1.47
- 買値
- 1.77
- 安値
- 1.37
- 高値
- 1.55
- 出来高
- 568
- 1日の変化
- -18.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 33.64%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.52%
- 1年の変化
- -36.64%
