通貨 / EDUC
EDUC: Educational Development Corporation

1.47 USD 0.33 (18.33%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EDUCの今日の為替レートは、-18.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.37の安値と1.55の高値で取引されました。

Educational Development Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
1.37 1.55
1年のレンジ
0.92 2.32
以前の終値
1.80
始値
1.46
買値
1.47
買値
1.77
安値
1.37
高値
1.55
出来高
568
1日の変化
-18.33%
1ヶ月の変化
33.64%
6ヶ月の変化
6.52%
1年の変化
-36.64%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K