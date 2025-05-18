通貨 / DBRG
DBRG: DigitalBridge Group Inc
12.16 USD 0.38 (3.23%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DBRGの今日の為替レートは、3.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.80の安値と12.32の高値で取引されました。
DigitalBridge Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
DBRG News
- Franklin Resources stock partners with infrastructure managers to boost private wealth offerings
- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia
- ゴールドマン・サックス・カンファレンスにおけるDigitalBridge：デジタルインフラの舵取り
- DigitalBridge at Goldman Sachs Conference: Navigating Digital Infrastructure
- Vantage Data Centers secures $1.6 billion to expand in Asia Pacific
- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) Presents at Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- JPMorgan Chase Stock (JPM) Slips on Massive Data Center Funding Report - TipRanks.com
- Truist Securities raises DigitalBridge Group stock price target to $16
- DigitalBridge’s Vantage Data Centers to build $25 billion Texas AI campus
- WOW! Stock Rockets Nearly 48% After-Hours As DigitalBridge, Crestview Strike $1.5 Billion Deal To Take Broadband Provider Private - DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG), WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)
- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ave Maria Growth Focused Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (AVEAX)
- Digitalbridge Group earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- DigitalBridge (DBRG) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- DigitalBridge (DBRG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- DigitalBridge Q2 2025 slides: Fee revenue grows 8% as AI investments accelerate
- Cramer Still A 'Big Believer In Robinhood,' Won't Back Down - DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG)
- DigitalBridge and La Caisse complete acquisition of data center firm Yondr
- TAKANOCK SECURES $500 MILLION COMMI™ENT FROM ARCLIGHT AND DIGITALBRIDGE
- DigitalBridge: Margin Of Safety For AI Infrastructure (NYSE:DBRG)
- Digital Bridge at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Shift in Digital Infrastructure
- DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in June 2025
- Foot Locker And Archer Aviation Are Among Top 8 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 12-May 16): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)
1日のレンジ
11.80 12.32
1年のレンジ
6.41 17.31
- 以前の終値
- 11.78
- 始値
- 11.89
- 買値
- 12.16
- 買値
- 12.46
- 安値
- 11.80
- 高値
- 12.32
- 出来高
- 4.093 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.71%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 37.40%
- 1年の変化
- -15.56%
