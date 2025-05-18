통화 / DBRG
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DBRG: DigitalBridge Group Inc
12.05 USD 0.11 (0.90%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DBRG 환율이 오늘 -0.90%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.89이고 고가는 12.30이었습니다.
DigitalBridge Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DBRG News
- Franklin Resources stock partners with infrastructure managers to boost private wealth offerings
- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia
- DigitalBridge, 골드만삭스 컨퍼런스서 디지털 인프라 전략 제시
- DigitalBridge at Goldman Sachs Conference: Navigating Digital Infrastructure
- Vantage Data Centers secures $1.6 billion to expand in Asia Pacific
- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) Presents at Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- JPMorgan Chase Stock (JPM) Slips on Massive Data Center Funding Report - TipRanks.com
- Truist Securities raises DigitalBridge Group stock price target to $16
- DigitalBridge’s Vantage Data Centers to build $25 billion Texas AI campus
- WOW! Stock Rockets Nearly 48% After-Hours As DigitalBridge, Crestview Strike $1.5 Billion Deal To Take Broadband Provider Private - DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG), WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)
- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ave Maria Growth Focused Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (AVEAX)
- Digitalbridge Group earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- DigitalBridge (DBRG) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- DigitalBridge (DBRG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- DigitalBridge Q2 2025 slides: Fee revenue grows 8% as AI investments accelerate
- Cramer Still A 'Big Believer In Robinhood,' Won't Back Down - DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG)
- DigitalBridge and La Caisse complete acquisition of data center firm Yondr
- TAKANOCK SECURES $500 MILLION COMMI™ENT FROM ARCLIGHT AND DIGITALBRIDGE
- DigitalBridge: Margin Of Safety For AI Infrastructure (NYSE:DBRG)
- Digital Bridge at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Shift in Digital Infrastructure
- DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in June 2025
- Foot Locker And Archer Aviation Are Among Top 8 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 12-May 16): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)
일일 변동 비율
11.89 12.30
년간 변동
6.41 17.31
- 이전 종가
- 12.16
- 시가
- 12.30
- Bid
- 12.05
- Ask
- 12.35
- 저가
- 11.89
- 고가
- 12.30
- 볼륨
- 2.213 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.90%
- 월 변동
- 6.73%
- 6개월 변동
- 36.16%
- 년간 변동율
- -16.32%
20 9월, 토요일