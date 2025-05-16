货币 / DBRG
DBRG: DigitalBridge Group Inc
11.86 USD 0.04 (0.34%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DBRG汇率已更改0.34%。当日，交易品种以低点11.81和高点12.06进行交易。
关注DigitalBridge Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
DBRG新闻
- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia
- 数字桥集团亮相高盛科技大会：引领数字基础设施发展
- DigitalBridge at Goldman Sachs Conference: Navigating Digital Infrastructure
- Vantage Data Centers secures $1.6 billion to expand in Asia Pacific
- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) Presents at Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- JPMorgan Chase Stock (JPM) Slips on Massive Data Center Funding Report - TipRanks.com
- Truist Securities raises DigitalBridge Group stock price target to $16
- DigitalBridge’s Vantage Data Centers to build $25 billion Texas AI campus
- WOW! Stock Rockets Nearly 48% After-Hours As DigitalBridge, Crestview Strike $1.5 Billion Deal To Take Broadband Provider Private - DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG), WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)
- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ave Maria Growth Focused Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (AVEAX)
- Digitalbridge Group earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- DigitalBridge (DBRG) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- DigitalBridge (DBRG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- DigitalBridge Q2 2025 slides: Fee revenue grows 8% as AI investments accelerate
- Cramer Still A 'Big Believer In Robinhood,' Won't Back Down - DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG)
- DigitalBridge and La Caisse complete acquisition of data center firm Yondr
- TAKANOCK SECURES $500 MILLION COMMI™ENT FROM ARCLIGHT AND DIGITALBRIDGE
- DigitalBridge: Margin Of Safety For AI Infrastructure (NYSE:DBRG)
- Digital Bridge at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Shift in Digital Infrastructure
- DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in June 2025
- Foot Locker And Archer Aviation Are Among Top 8 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 12-May 16): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)
- DigitalBridge shares soar on potential acquisition interest
日范围
11.81 12.06
年范围
6.41 17.31
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.82
- 开盘价
- 11.91
- 卖价
- 11.86
- 买价
- 12.16
- 最低价
- 11.81
- 最高价
- 12.06
- 交易量
- 776
- 日变化
- 0.34%
- 月变化
- 5.05%
- 6个月变化
- 34.01%
- 年变化
- -17.64%
