DBRG: DigitalBridge Group Inc
11.87 USD 0.14 (1.17%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DBRG exchange rate has changed by -1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.79 and at a high of 12.07.
Follow DigitalBridge Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DBRG News
- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia
- DigitalBridge at Goldman Sachs Conference: Navigating Digital Infrastructure
- Vantage Data Centers secures $1.6 billion to expand in Asia Pacific
- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) Presents at Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- JPMorgan Chase Stock (JPM) Slips on Massive Data Center Funding Report - TipRanks.com
- Truist Securities raises DigitalBridge Group stock price target to $16
- DigitalBridge’s Vantage Data Centers to build $25 billion Texas AI campus
- WOW! Stock Rockets Nearly 48% After-Hours As DigitalBridge, Crestview Strike $1.5 Billion Deal To Take Broadband Provider Private - DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG), WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)
- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ave Maria Growth Focused Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (AVEAX)
- Digitalbridge Group earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- DigitalBridge (DBRG) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- DigitalBridge (DBRG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- DigitalBridge Q2 2025 slides: Fee revenue grows 8% as AI investments accelerate
- Cramer Still A 'Big Believer In Robinhood,' Won't Back Down - DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG)
- DigitalBridge and La Caisse complete acquisition of data center firm Yondr
- TAKANOCK SECURES $500 MILLION COMMI™ENT FROM ARCLIGHT AND DIGITALBRIDGE
- DigitalBridge: Margin Of Safety For AI Infrastructure (NYSE:DBRG)
- Digital Bridge at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Shift in Digital Infrastructure
- DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in June 2025
- Foot Locker And Archer Aviation Are Among Top 8 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 12-May 16): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)
- DigitalBridge shares soar on potential acquisition interest
- DigitalBridge: Sustained Collapse Sows Uncertainty About Digital Infrastructure Assets
Daily Range
11.79 12.07
Year Range
6.41 17.31
- Previous Close
- 12.01
- Open
- 12.06
- Bid
- 11.87
- Ask
- 12.17
- Low
- 11.79
- High
- 12.07
- Volume
- 1.102 K
- Daily Change
- -1.17%
- Month Change
- 5.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.12%
- Year Change
- -17.57%
