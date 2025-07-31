クォートセクション
通貨 / CQQQ
株に戻る

CQQQ: Invesco China Technology ETF

56.82 USD 0.58 (1.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CQQQの今日の為替レートは、-1.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.82の安値と57.44の高値で取引されました。

Invesco China Technology ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CQQQ News

1日のレンジ
56.82 57.44
1年のレンジ
35.62 57.73
以前の終値
57.40
始値
57.44
買値
56.82
買値
57.12
安値
56.82
高値
57.44
出来高
1.409 K
1日の変化
-1.01%
1ヶ月の変化
10.01%
6ヶ月の変化
28.49%
1年の変化
37.05%
21 9月, 日曜日