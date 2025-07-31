通貨 / CQQQ
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CQQQ: Invesco China Technology ETF
56.82 USD 0.58 (1.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CQQQの今日の為替レートは、-1.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.82の安値と57.44の高値で取引されました。
Invesco China Technology ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CQQQ News
- Fearing Chinese Economic Slowdown? Tap its Tech ETFs
- New Highs, Low Drama
- China’s Economy Continues To Slow, Strengthening Case For Fresh Stimulus
- Markets Weekly Outlook - S&P 500, Nasdaq And Dow Jones On A Tear As Fed Rate Cut Looms
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- Building The FTSE Russell Financial Conditions Indicator
- U.S.-China Trade Rebounds On Boost From Chinese Exports Of Rare Earths
- Bondzilla: Japan's Bond Market Goes Nuclear
- Stock Market Sizzles In The Summer And Heats Up Funds, Too
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Global Economic Outlook: August 2025
- Curveballs: Rent, Housing, Wages And Consumer Spending
- Negative Impact Of U.S.-China Tariff War Deepens
- Opinion: The China-U.S. tariff truce lives on — thanks to Nvidia
- U.S.-China Trade Truce Extension Averts Costly Re-Escalation For Now
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
- Markets Weekly Outlook - U.S. Inflation, EU/U.K. GDP, RBA Meeting To Shape Market Moves
- Trade Update: Reciprocal Tariffs, Fragile Deals And Legal Uncertainty
- World Markets Watchlist: August 4, 2025
- U.S. Tariffs – Liberation Day 2.0, August 1
- Markets Weekly Outlook – U.S. Services PMI, BoE Rate Decision, Canadian/NZ Employment
- The New (American) World Industrial Order
- China July Manufacturing PMI Softened As New Orders Slowed
1日のレンジ
56.82 57.44
1年のレンジ
35.62 57.73
- 以前の終値
- 57.40
- 始値
- 57.44
- 買値
- 56.82
- 買値
- 57.12
- 安値
- 56.82
- 高値
- 57.44
- 出来高
- 1.409 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.01%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 28.49%
- 1年の変化
- 37.05%
21 9月, 日曜日