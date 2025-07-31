QuotazioniSezioni
CQQQ: Invesco China Technology ETF

56.82 USD 0.58 (1.01%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CQQQ ha avuto una variazione del -1.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.82 e ad un massimo di 57.44.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco China Technology ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
56.82 57.44
Intervallo Annuale
35.62 57.73
Chiusura Precedente
57.40
Apertura
57.44
Bid
56.82
Ask
57.12
Minimo
56.82
Massimo
57.44
Volume
1.409 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.01%
Variazione Mensile
10.01%
Variazione Semestrale
28.49%
Variazione Annuale
37.05%
21 settembre, domenica