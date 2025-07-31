QuotesSections
CQQQ: Invesco China Technology ETF

56.82 USD 0.58 (1.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CQQQ exchange rate has changed by -1.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.82 and at a high of 57.44.

Follow Invesco China Technology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
56.82 57.44
Year Range
35.62 57.73
Previous Close
57.40
Open
57.44
Bid
56.82
Ask
57.12
Low
56.82
High
57.44
Volume
1.409 K
Daily Change
-1.01%
Month Change
10.01%
6 Months Change
28.49%
Year Change
37.05%
