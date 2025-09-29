- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CAPE: DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF
CAPEの今日の為替レートは、0.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり32.26の安値と32.42の高値で取引されました。
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
よくあるご質問
What is CAPE stock price today?
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (CAPE) stock is priced at 32.42 today. It trades within 0.84%, yesterday's close was 32.15, and trading volume reached 14.
Does CAPE stock pay dividends?
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF is currently valued at 32.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.31% and USD.
How to buy CAPE stock?
You can buy DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (CAPE) shares at the current price of 32.42. Orders are usually placed near 32.42 or 32.72, while 14 and 0.50% show market activity.
How to invest into CAPE stock?
Investing in DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.01 - 32.99 and current price 32.42. Many compare 0.65% and 7.35% before placing orders at 32.42 or 32.72.
What are DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (CAPE) in the past year was 32.99. Within 27.01 - 32.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.15 helps spot resistance levels.
What are DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (CAPE) over the year was 27.01. Comparing it with the current 32.42 and 27.01 - 32.99 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did CAPE stock split?
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.15, and 10.31% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 32.15
- 始値
- 32.26
- 買値
- 32.42
- 買値
- 32.72
- 安値
- 32.26
- 高値
- 32.42
- 出来高
- 14
- 1日の変化
- 0.84%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.65%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.35%
- 1年の変化
- 10.31%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 2.0%
- 前
- -0.4%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前