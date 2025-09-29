- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CAPE: DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF
CAPE 환율이 오늘 0.84%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 32.26이고 고가는 32.42이었습니다.
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is CAPE stock price today?
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (CAPE) stock is priced at 32.42 today. It trades within 0.84%, yesterday's close was 32.15, and trading volume reached 14.
Does CAPE stock pay dividends?
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF is currently valued at 32.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.31% and USD.
How to buy CAPE stock?
You can buy DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (CAPE) shares at the current price of 32.42. Orders are usually placed near 32.42 or 32.72, while 14 and 0.50% show market activity.
How to invest into CAPE stock?
Investing in DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.01 - 32.99 and current price 32.42. Many compare 0.65% and 7.35% before placing orders at 32.42 or 32.72.
What are DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (CAPE) in the past year was 32.99. Within 27.01 - 32.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.15 helps spot resistance levels.
What are DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (CAPE) over the year was 27.01. Comparing it with the current 32.42 and 27.01 - 32.99 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did CAPE stock split?
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.15, and 10.31% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 32.15
- 시가
- 32.26
- Bid
- 32.42
- Ask
- 32.72
- 저가
- 32.26
- 고가
- 32.42
- 볼륨
- 14
- 일일 변동
- 0.84%
- 월 변동
- 0.65%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.35%
- 년간 변동율
- 10.31%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 2.0%
- 훑어보기
- -0.4%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기