CAPE: DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF
今日CAPE汇率已更改0.84%。当日，交易品种以低点32.26和高点32.42进行交易。
关注DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
常见问题解答
What is CAPE stock price today?
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (CAPE) stock is priced at 32.42 today. It trades within 0.84%, yesterday's close was 32.15, and trading volume reached 14.
Does CAPE stock pay dividends?
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF is currently valued at 32.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.31% and USD.
How to buy CAPE stock?
You can buy DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (CAPE) shares at the current price of 32.42. Orders are usually placed near 32.42 or 32.72, while 14 and 0.50% show market activity.
How to invest into CAPE stock?
Investing in DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.01 - 32.99 and current price 32.42. Many compare 0.65% and 7.35% before placing orders at 32.42 or 32.72.
What are DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (CAPE) in the past year was 32.99. Within 27.01 - 32.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.15 helps spot resistance levels.
What are DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (CAPE) over the year was 27.01. Comparing it with the current 32.42 and 27.01 - 32.99 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did CAPE stock split?
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.15, and 10.31% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 32.15
- 开盘价
- 32.26
- 卖价
- 32.42
- 买价
- 32.72
- 最低价
- 32.26
- 最高价
- 32.42
- 交易量
- 14
- 日变化
- 0.84%
- 月变化
- 0.65%
- 6个月变化
- 7.35%
- 年变化
- 10.31%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 2.0%
- 前值
- -0.4%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值