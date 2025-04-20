クォートセクション
通貨 / CAML
CAML: Professionally Managed Portfolios Congress Large Cap Growth ETF

38.53 USD 0.37 (0.97%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CAMLの今日の為替レートは、0.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.39の安値と38.65の高値で取引されました。

Professionally Managed Portfolios Congress Large Cap Growth ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
38.39 38.65
1年のレンジ
27.69 38.65
以前の終値
38.16
始値
38.39
買値
38.53
買値
38.83
安値
38.39
高値
38.65
出来高
15
1日の変化
0.97%
1ヶ月の変化
3.10%
6ヶ月の変化
21.47%
1年の変化
17.54%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K