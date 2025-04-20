通貨 / CAML
CAML: Professionally Managed Portfolios Congress Large Cap Growth ETF
38.53 USD 0.37 (0.97%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CAMLの今日の為替レートは、0.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.39の安値と38.65の高値で取引されました。
Professionally Managed Portfolios Congress Large Cap Growth ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CAML News
- ロジャー・デイビー氏、Pan Global Resources取締役会に参加
- Berenberg、$10百万の自社株買いによる株価下落後にCAMLを「ホールド」に格下げ
- Berenberg slashes CAML to “hold” after $10 mln buyback triggers share drop
- ベレンベルグ、配当懸念からセントラル・アジア・メタルズの格付けを「ホールド」に引き下げ
- Berenberg downgrades Central Asia Metals stock to Hold on dividend concerns
- Central Asia Metals initiates $10m share buyback program
- Central Asia Metals appoints Alison Baker as non-executive director
- Central Asia Metals to release H1 2025 results on September 10
- Central Asia Metals walks away from New World Resources acquisition
- Central Asia Metals abandons New World Resources acquisition bid
- Central Asia Metals increases offer for New World Resources
- Central Asia Metals increases cash offer for New World Resources
- Central Asia Metals in bidding war for New World Resources
- Central Asia Metals raises offer for New World Resources to A$0.062 per share
- BlackRock reduces stake in Central Asia Metals to below 5%
- Central Asia Metals increases takeover offer for New World Resources
- U.K.’s Central Asia Metals increases bid for New World Resources
- Central Asia Metals grants executive share awards
- BlackRock adjusts stake in Central Asia Metals
- BlackRock ups stake in Central Asia Metals to 5.63%
- Berenberg raises CAML stock rating to buy, targets GBP2.30
- CAML jumps on $119 mln deal to buy copper developer New World Resources
- Central Asia Metals shareholders approve AGM resolutions
- Commodities are caught in a global trade war: How bad could it get?
1日のレンジ
38.39 38.65
1年のレンジ
27.69 38.65
- 以前の終値
- 38.16
- 始値
- 38.39
- 買値
- 38.53
- 買値
- 38.83
- 安値
- 38.39
- 高値
- 38.65
- 出来高
- 15
- 1日の変化
- 0.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 21.47%
- 1年の変化
- 17.54%
