CAML: Professionally Managed Portfolios Congress Large Cap Growth ETF
38.26 USD 0.24 (0.62%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CAML exchange rate has changed by -0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.26 and at a high of 38.63.
Follow Professionally Managed Portfolios Congress Large Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CAML News
- Berenberg slashes CAML to “hold” after $10 mln buyback triggers share drop
- Berenberg downgrades Central Asia Metals stock to Hold on dividend concerns
- Central Asia Metals initiates $10m share buyback program
- Central Asia Metals appoints Alison Baker as non-executive director
- Central Asia Metals to release H1 2025 results on September 10
- Central Asia Metals walks away from New World Resources acquisition
- Central Asia Metals abandons New World Resources acquisition bid
- Central Asia Metals increases offer for New World Resources
- Central Asia Metals increases cash offer for New World Resources
- Central Asia Metals in bidding war for New World Resources
- Central Asia Metals raises offer for New World Resources to A$0.062 per share
- BlackRock reduces stake in Central Asia Metals to below 5%
- Central Asia Metals increases takeover offer for New World Resources
- U.K.’s Central Asia Metals increases bid for New World Resources
- Central Asia Metals grants executive share awards
- BlackRock adjusts stake in Central Asia Metals
- BlackRock ups stake in Central Asia Metals to 5.63%
- Berenberg raises CAML stock rating to buy, targets GBP2.30
- CAML jumps on $119 mln deal to buy copper developer New World Resources
- Central Asia Metals shareholders approve AGM resolutions
- Commodities are caught in a global trade war: How bad could it get?
- Central Asia Metals stock rises despite production dip
- Central Asia Metals stock jumps on solid earnings
Daily Range
38.26 38.63
Year Range
27.69 38.63
- Previous Close
- 38.50
- Open
- 38.63
- Bid
- 38.26
- Ask
- 38.56
- Low
- 38.26
- High
- 38.63
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- -0.62%
- Month Change
- 2.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.62%
- Year Change
- 16.72%
