QuotesSections
Currencies / CAML
Back to US Stock Market

CAML: Professionally Managed Portfolios Congress Large Cap Growth ETF

38.26 USD 0.24 (0.62%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CAML exchange rate has changed by -0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.26 and at a high of 38.63.

Follow Professionally Managed Portfolios Congress Large Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CAML News

Daily Range
38.26 38.63
Year Range
27.69 38.63
Previous Close
38.50
Open
38.63
Bid
38.26
Ask
38.56
Low
38.26
High
38.63
Volume
15
Daily Change
-0.62%
Month Change
2.38%
6 Months Change
20.62%
Year Change
16.72%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev