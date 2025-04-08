Währungen / CAML
CAML: Professionally Managed Portfolios Congress Large Cap Growth ETF
38.73 USD 0.20 (0.52%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CAML hat sich für heute um 0.52% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 38.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 38.77 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Professionally Managed Portfolios Congress Large Cap Growth ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
CAML News
- Pan Global Resources verstärkt Verwaltungsrat mit Branchenveteran Roger Davey
- Berenberg slashes CAML to “hold” after $10 mln buyback triggers share drop
- Berenberg stuft Central Asia Metals wegen Dividendensorgen auf "Halten" herab
- Berenberg downgrades Central Asia Metals stock to Hold on dividend concerns
- Central Asia Metals initiates $10m share buyback program
- Central Asia Metals appoints Alison Baker as non-executive director
- Central Asia Metals to release H1 2025 results on September 10
- Central Asia Metals walks away from New World Resources acquisition
- Central Asia Metals abandons New World Resources acquisition bid
- Central Asia Metals increases offer for New World Resources
- Central Asia Metals increases cash offer for New World Resources
- Central Asia Metals in bidding war for New World Resources
- Central Asia Metals raises offer for New World Resources to A$0.062 per share
- BlackRock reduces stake in Central Asia Metals to below 5%
- Central Asia Metals increases takeover offer for New World Resources
- U.K.’s Central Asia Metals increases bid for New World Resources
- Central Asia Metals grants executive share awards
- BlackRock adjusts stake in Central Asia Metals
- BlackRock ups stake in Central Asia Metals to 5.63%
- Berenberg raises CAML stock rating to buy, targets GBP2.30
- CAML jumps on $119 mln deal to buy copper developer New World Resources
- Central Asia Metals shareholders approve AGM resolutions
- Commodities are caught in a global trade war: How bad could it get?
- Central Asia Metals stock rises despite production dip
Tagesspanne
38.61 38.77
Jahresspanne
27.69 38.77
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 38.53
- Eröffnung
- 38.62
- Bid
- 38.73
- Ask
- 39.03
- Tief
- 38.61
- Hoch
- 38.77
- Volumen
- 22
- Tagesänderung
- 0.52%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.64%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 22.10%
- Jahresänderung
- 18.15%
