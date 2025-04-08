KurseKategorien
CAML: Professionally Managed Portfolios Congress Large Cap Growth ETF

38.73 USD 0.20 (0.52%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CAML hat sich für heute um 0.52% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 38.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 38.77 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Professionally Managed Portfolios Congress Large Cap Growth ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CAML News

Tagesspanne
38.61 38.77
Jahresspanne
27.69 38.77
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
38.53
Eröffnung
38.62
Bid
38.73
Ask
39.03
Tief
38.61
Hoch
38.77
Volumen
22
Tagesänderung
0.52%
Monatsänderung
3.64%
6-Monatsänderung
22.10%
Jahresänderung
18.15%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K