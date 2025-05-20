通貨 / BUSE
BUSE: First Busey Corporation
25.14 USD 0.64 (2.61%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BUSEの今日の為替レートは、2.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.54の安値と25.15の高値で取引されました。
First Busey Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BUSE News
1日のレンジ
24.54 25.15
1年のレンジ
18.40 28.30
- 以前の終値
- 24.50
- 始値
- 24.61
- 買値
- 25.14
- 買値
- 25.44
- 安値
- 24.54
- 高値
- 25.15
- 出来高
- 1.001 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.61%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.95%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.37%
- 1年の変化
- -2.06%
