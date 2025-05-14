Currencies / BUSE
BUSE: First Busey Corporation
24.30 USD 0.14 (0.57%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BUSE exchange rate has changed by -0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.02 and at a high of 24.54.
Follow First Busey Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BUSE News
Daily Range
24.02 24.54
Year Range
18.40 28.30
- Previous Close
- 24.44
- Open
- 24.49
- Bid
- 24.30
- Ask
- 24.60
- Low
- 24.02
- High
- 24.54
- Volume
- 890
- Daily Change
- -0.57%
- Month Change
- -0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.45%
- Year Change
- -5.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%