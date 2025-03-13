通貨 / BTO
BTO: John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Common Stock
36.51 USD 0.56 (1.56%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BTOの今日の為替レートは、1.56%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.04の安値と36.85の高値で取引されました。
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
36.04 36.85
1年のレンジ
27.73 39.87
- 以前の終値
- 35.95
- 始値
- 36.48
- 買値
- 36.51
- 買値
- 36.81
- 安値
- 36.04
- 高値
- 36.85
- 出来高
- 102
- 1日の変化
- 1.56%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.29%
- 1年の変化
- 10.80%
