BTO: John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Common Stock

36.51 USD 0.56 (1.56%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BTOの今日の為替レートは、1.56%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.04の安値と36.85の高値で取引されました。

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
36.04 36.85
1年のレンジ
27.73 39.87
以前の終値
35.95
始値
36.48
買値
36.51
買値
36.81
安値
36.04
高値
36.85
出来高
102
1日の変化
1.56%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.61%
6ヶ月の変化
7.29%
1年の変化
10.80%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K