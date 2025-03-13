QuotazioniSezioni
BTO: John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Common Stock

36.75 USD 0.24 (0.66%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BTO ha avuto una variazione del 0.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.45 e ad un massimo di 36.76.

Segui le dinamiche di John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

BTO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
36.45 36.76
Intervallo Annuale
27.73 39.87
Chiusura Precedente
36.51
Apertura
36.45
Bid
36.75
Ask
37.05
Minimo
36.45
Massimo
36.76
Volume
67
Variazione giornaliera
0.66%
Variazione Mensile
-1.97%
Variazione Semestrale
7.99%
Variazione Annuale
11.53%
21 settembre, domenica