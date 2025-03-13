Valute / BTO
BTO: John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Common Stock
36.75 USD 0.24 (0.66%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BTO ha avuto una variazione del 0.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.45 e ad un massimo di 36.76.
Segui le dinamiche di John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
36.45 36.76
Intervallo Annuale
27.73 39.87
- Chiusura Precedente
- 36.51
- Apertura
- 36.45
- Bid
- 36.75
- Ask
- 37.05
- Minimo
- 36.45
- Massimo
- 36.76
- Volume
- 67
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.99%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.53%
21 settembre, domenica