货币 / BTO
BTO: John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Common Stock
35.95 USD 0.47 (1.32%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BTO汇率已更改1.32%。当日，交易品种以低点35.67和高点36.48进行交易。
关注John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Common Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BTO新闻
- 加拿大股市上涨；截至收盘加拿大多伦多S&P/TSX 综合指数上涨0.50%
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.50%
- Earnings call transcript: B2Gold’s Q2 2025 sees strong cash flow and operational updates
- B2Gold stock hits 52-week high of 3.83 USD
- Your Bank Pays Me 7%: BTO (NYSE:BTO)
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.41%
- RBC says it is seeing "healthy" investor interest in gold stocks
- BTO: Navigating Volatility For Long Term Rewards (NYSE:BTO)
- B2Gold stock soars to 52-week high, hits $3.83
- JOHN HANCOCK CLOSED-END FUNDS DECLARE QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTIONS
- B2Gold stock soars to 52-week high, reaching $3.51
- B2Gold Releases its Ninth Annual Responsible Mining Report and its Fourth Annual Climate Strategy Report
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.32%
- BTO CEF For Income And Growth (NYSE:BTO)
- When It Comes To Investing, Nobody’s Perfect, But Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad
- Supercharge Your Early Retirement With Yields +8%
日范围
35.67 36.48
年范围
27.73 39.87
- 前一天收盘价
- 35.48
- 开盘价
- 35.67
- 卖价
- 35.95
- 买价
- 36.25
- 最低价
- 35.67
- 最高价
- 36.48
- 交易量
- 85
- 日变化
- 1.32%
- 月变化
- -4.11%
- 6个月变化
- 5.64%
- 年变化
- 9.10%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B