BTO: John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Common Stock

36.75 USD 0.24 (0.66%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BTO a changé de 0.66% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 36.45 et à un maximum de 36.76.

Suivez la dynamique John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Common Stock. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
36.45 36.76
Range Annuel
27.73 39.87
Clôture Précédente
36.51
Ouverture
36.45
Bid
36.75
Ask
37.05
Plus Bas
36.45
Plus Haut
36.76
Volume
67
Changement quotidien
0.66%
Changement Mensuel
-1.97%
Changement à 6 Mois
7.99%
Changement Annuel
11.53%
