Currencies / BTO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BTO: John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Common Stock
35.48 USD 0.51 (1.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BTO exchange rate has changed by -1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.35 and at a high of 35.81.
Follow John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BTO News
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.50%
- Earnings call transcript: B2Gold’s Q2 2025 sees strong cash flow and operational updates
- B2Gold stock hits 52-week high of 3.83 USD
- Your Bank Pays Me 7%: BTO (NYSE:BTO)
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.41%
- RBC says it is seeing "healthy" investor interest in gold stocks
- BTO: Navigating Volatility For Long Term Rewards (NYSE:BTO)
- B2Gold stock soars to 52-week high, hits $3.83
- JOHN HANCOCK CLOSED-END FUNDS DECLARE QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTIONS
- B2Gold stock soars to 52-week high, reaching $3.51
- B2Gold Releases its Ninth Annual Responsible Mining Report and its Fourth Annual Climate Strategy Report
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.32%
- BTO CEF For Income And Growth (NYSE:BTO)
- When It Comes To Investing, Nobody’s Perfect, But Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad
- Supercharge Your Early Retirement With Yields +8%
Daily Range
35.35 35.81
Year Range
27.73 39.87
- Previous Close
- 35.99
- Open
- 35.64
- Bid
- 35.48
- Ask
- 35.78
- Low
- 35.35
- High
- 35.81
- Volume
- 130
- Daily Change
- -1.42%
- Month Change
- -5.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.26%
- Year Change
- 7.68%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev