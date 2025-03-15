通貨 / BMRC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BMRC: Bank of Marin Bancorp
25.45 USD 0.97 (3.96%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BMRCの今日の為替レートは、3.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.73の安値と25.50の高値で取引されました。
Bank of Marin Bancorpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BMRC News
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Bank of Marin Stock?
- Bank of Marin Bancorp price target raised to $27 from $24 at DA Davidson
- Bank of Marin Q2 2025 slides: Core metrics improve despite securities loss
- Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Bank of Marin Q2 2025 misses forecasts, stock dips
- Compared to Estimates, Bank of Marin (BMRC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Bank of Marin (BMRC) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Bank of Marin earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bank of Marin announces $25 million stock repurchase program
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Columbia Banking (COLB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Zions (ZION) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Bank of Marin (BMRC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Bank of Marin stock price target raised to $25 by Piper Sandler on securities sale
- Bank of Marin Bancorp stock price target raised to $27 at KBW on balance sheet repositioning
- Bank of Marin sells $186 million in securities to boost future earnings
- bank of marin bancorp changes auditor following merger
- Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock: Downgrading To Hold Despite Margin Expansion (BMRC)
1日のレンジ
24.73 25.50
1年のレンジ
19.11 27.11
- 以前の終値
- 24.48
- 始値
- 24.76
- 買値
- 25.45
- 買値
- 25.75
- 安値
- 24.73
- 高値
- 25.50
- 出来高
- 129
- 1日の変化
- 3.96%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.35%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.16%
- 1年の変化
- 28.80%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K