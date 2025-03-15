货币 / BMRC
BMRC: Bank of Marin Bancorp
24.36 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BMRC汇率已更改-0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点24.01和高点24.49进行交易。
关注Bank of Marin Bancorp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BMRC新闻
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Bank of Marin Stock?
- Bank of Marin Bancorp price target raised to $27 from $24 at DA Davidson
- Bank of Marin Q2 2025 slides: Core metrics improve despite securities loss
- Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Bank of Marin Q2 2025 misses forecasts, stock dips
- Compared to Estimates, Bank of Marin (BMRC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Bank of Marin (BMRC) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Bank of Marin earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bank of Marin announces $25 million stock repurchase program
- Bank of Marin (BMRC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Bank of Marin stock price target raised to $25 by Piper Sandler on securities sale
- Bank of Marin Bancorp stock price target raised to $27 at KBW on balance sheet repositioning
- Bank of Marin sells $186 million in securities to boost future earnings
- bank of marin bancorp changes auditor following merger
- Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock: Downgrading To Hold Despite Margin Expansion (BMRC)
日范围
24.01 24.49
年范围
19.11 27.11
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.37
- 开盘价
- 24.26
- 卖价
- 24.36
- 买价
- 24.66
- 最低价
- 24.01
- 最高价
- 24.49
- 交易量
- 110
- 日变化
- -0.04%
- 月变化
- -0.12%
- 6个月变化
- 11.18%
- 年变化
- 23.28%
