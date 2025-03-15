통화 / BMRC
BMRC: Bank of Marin Bancorp
24.81 USD 0.64 (2.51%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BMRC 환율이 오늘 -2.51%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.69이고 고가는 25.44이었습니다.
Bank of Marin Bancorp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BMRC News
일일 변동 비율
24.69 25.44
년간 변동
19.11 27.11
- 이전 종가
- 25.45
- 시가
- 25.44
- Bid
- 24.81
- Ask
- 25.11
- 저가
- 24.69
- 고가
- 25.44
- 볼륨
- 637
- 일일 변동
- -2.51%
- 월 변동
- 1.72%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.24%
- 년간 변동율
- 25.56%
20 9월, 토요일