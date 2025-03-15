시세섹션
통화 / BMRC
주식로 돌아가기

BMRC: Bank of Marin Bancorp

24.81 USD 0.64 (2.51%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BMRC 환율이 오늘 -2.51%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.69이고 고가는 25.44이었습니다.

Bank of Marin Bancorp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BMRC News

일일 변동 비율
24.69 25.44
년간 변동
19.11 27.11
이전 종가
25.45
시가
25.44
Bid
24.81
Ask
25.11
저가
24.69
고가
25.44
볼륨
637
일일 변동
-2.51%
월 변동
1.72%
6개월 변동
13.24%
년간 변동율
25.56%
20 9월, 토요일