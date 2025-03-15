Currencies / BMRC
BMRC: Bank of Marin Bancorp
24.36 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BMRC exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.01 and at a high of 24.49.
Follow Bank of Marin Bancorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BMRC News
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Bank of Marin Stock?
- Bank of Marin Bancorp price target raised to $27 from $24 at DA Davidson
- Bank of Marin Q2 2025 slides: Core metrics improve despite securities loss
- Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Bank of Marin Q2 2025 misses forecasts, stock dips
- Compared to Estimates, Bank of Marin (BMRC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Bank of Marin (BMRC) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Bank of Marin earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bank of Marin announces $25 million stock repurchase program
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Columbia Banking (COLB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Zions (ZION) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Bank of Marin (BMRC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Bank of Marin stock price target raised to $25 by Piper Sandler on securities sale
- Bank of Marin Bancorp stock price target raised to $27 at KBW on balance sheet repositioning
- Bank of Marin sells $186 million in securities to boost future earnings
- bank of marin bancorp changes auditor following merger
- Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock: Downgrading To Hold Despite Margin Expansion (BMRC)
Daily Range
24.01 24.49
Year Range
19.11 27.11
- Previous Close
- 24.37
- Open
- 24.26
- Bid
- 24.36
- Ask
- 24.66
- Low
- 24.01
- High
- 24.49
- Volume
- 110
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- -0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.18%
- Year Change
- 23.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%