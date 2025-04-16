通貨 / BMRA
BMRA: Biomerica Inc
2.93 USD 0.01 (0.34%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BMRAの今日の為替レートは、0.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.92の安値と2.99の高値で取引されました。
Biomerica Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BMRA News
- Biomerica launches AI tool to help IBS patients manage trigger foods
- Biomerica stock rises after UAE health ministry approves kidney test
- UAE approves Biomerica’s 10-minute home kidney test for diabetic patients
- Biomerica stock soars after UAE approves home H. pylori test
- UAE approves Biomerica’s home test for H. pylori detection
- Biomerica names Scott Madel as chief commercial officer
- Biomerica appoints Eric B. Chin to Board of Directors
- inFoods IBS test shows promise for IBS management
- Biomerica Reports Real-World Data Showing 49% Reduction in IBS Symptoms with inFoods ® IBS using a First of Its Kind Real-Time IBS Patient Feedback System
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; Travelers Earnings Beat Estimates - Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA), Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ)
- Nasdaq Down Over 2%; Abbott Laboratories Posts Upbeat Earnings - Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)
1日のレンジ
2.92 2.99
1年のレンジ
0.26 4.60
- 以前の終値
- 2.92
- 始値
- 2.92
- 買値
- 2.93
- 買値
- 3.23
- 安値
- 2.92
- 高値
- 2.99
- 出来高
- 69
- 1日の変化
- 0.34%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.30%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 414.04%
- 1年の変化
- 761.76%
