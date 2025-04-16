货币 / BMRA
BMRA: Biomerica Inc
3.00 USD 0.01 (0.33%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BMRA汇率已更改0.33%。当日，交易品种以低点2.87和高点3.03进行交易。
关注Biomerica Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BMRA新闻
- Biomerica launches AI tool to help IBS patients manage trigger foods
- Biomerica stock rises after UAE health ministry approves kidney test
- UAE approves Biomerica’s 10-minute home kidney test for diabetic patients
- Biomerica stock soars after UAE approves home H. pylori test
- UAE approves Biomerica’s home test for H. pylori detection
- Biomerica names Scott Madel as chief commercial officer
- Biomerica appoints Eric B. Chin to Board of Directors
- inFoods IBS test shows promise for IBS management
- Biomerica Reports Real-World Data Showing 49% Reduction in IBS Symptoms with inFoods ® IBS using a First of Its Kind Real-Time IBS Patient Feedback System
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; Travelers Earnings Beat Estimates - Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA), Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ)
- Nasdaq Down Over 2%; Abbott Laboratories Posts Upbeat Earnings - Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)
日范围
2.87 3.03
年范围
0.26 4.60
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.99
- 开盘价
- 3.03
- 卖价
- 3.00
- 买价
- 3.30
- 最低价
- 2.87
- 最高价
- 3.03
- 交易量
- 54
- 日变化
- 0.33%
- 月变化
- -0.99%
- 6个月变化
- 426.32%
- 年变化
- 782.35%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值