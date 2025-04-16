통화 / BMRA
BMRA: Biomerica Inc
2.88 USD 0.05 (1.71%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BMRA 환율이 오늘 -1.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.83이고 고가는 2.95이었습니다.
Biomerica Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BMRA News
- Biomerica launches AI tool to help IBS patients manage trigger foods
- Biomerica stock rises after UAE health ministry approves kidney test
- UAE approves Biomerica’s 10-minute home kidney test for diabetic patients
- Biomerica stock soars after UAE approves home H. pylori test
- UAE approves Biomerica’s home test for H. pylori detection
- Biomerica names Scott Madel as chief commercial officer
- Biomerica appoints Eric B. Chin to Board of Directors
- inFoods IBS test shows promise for IBS management
- Biomerica Reports Real-World Data Showing 49% Reduction in IBS Symptoms with inFoods ® IBS using a First of Its Kind Real-Time IBS Patient Feedback System
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; Travelers Earnings Beat Estimates - Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA), Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ)
- Nasdaq Down Over 2%; Abbott Laboratories Posts Upbeat Earnings - Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)
일일 변동 비율
2.83 2.95
년간 변동
0.26 4.60
- 이전 종가
- 2.93
- 시가
- 2.95
- Bid
- 2.88
- Ask
- 3.18
- 저가
- 2.83
- 고가
- 2.95
- 볼륨
- 97
- 일일 변동
- -1.71%
- 월 변동
- -4.95%
- 6개월 변동
- 405.26%
- 년간 변동율
- 747.06%
