BMRA: Biomerica Inc
3.00 USD 0.01 (0.33%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BMRA exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.87 and at a high of 3.03.
Follow Biomerica Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BMRA News
- Biomerica launches AI tool to help IBS patients manage trigger foods
- Biomerica stock rises after UAE health ministry approves kidney test
- UAE approves Biomerica’s 10-minute home kidney test for diabetic patients
- Biomerica stock soars after UAE approves home H. pylori test
- UAE approves Biomerica’s home test for H. pylori detection
- Biomerica names Scott Madel as chief commercial officer
- Biomerica appoints Eric B. Chin to Board of Directors
- inFoods IBS test shows promise for IBS management
- Biomerica Reports Real-World Data Showing 49% Reduction in IBS Symptoms with inFoods ® IBS using a First of Its Kind Real-Time IBS Patient Feedback System
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; Travelers Earnings Beat Estimates - Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA), Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ)
- Nasdaq Down Over 2%; Abbott Laboratories Posts Upbeat Earnings - Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)
Daily Range
2.87 3.03
Year Range
0.26 4.60
- Previous Close
- 2.99
- Open
- 3.03
- Bid
- 3.00
- Ask
- 3.30
- Low
- 2.87
- High
- 3.03
- Volume
- 54
- Daily Change
- 0.33%
- Month Change
- -0.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 426.32%
- Year Change
- 782.35%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev