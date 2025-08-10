クォートセクション
通貨 / BLBD
BLBD: Blue Bird Corporation

60.15 USD 1.91 (3.28%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BLBDの今日の為替レートは、3.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり57.74の安値と60.42の高値で取引されました。

Blue Bird Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
57.74 60.42
1年のレンジ
30.04 60.42
以前の終値
58.24
始値
58.29
買値
60.15
買値
60.45
安値
57.74
高値
60.42
出来高
916
1日の変化
3.28%
1ヶ月の変化
4.77%
6ヶ月の変化
85.08%
1年の変化
26.29%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K