BLBD: Blue Bird Corporation
60.15 USD 1.91 (3.28%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BLBDの今日の為替レートは、3.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり57.74の安値と60.42の高値で取引されました。
Blue Bird Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
57.74 60.42
1年のレンジ
30.04 60.42
- 以前の終値
- 58.24
- 始値
- 58.29
- 買値
- 60.15
- 買値
- 60.45
- 安値
- 57.74
- 高値
- 60.42
- 出来高
- 916
- 1日の変化
- 3.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 85.08%
- 1年の変化
- 26.29%
