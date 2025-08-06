Currencies / BLBD
BLBD: Blue Bird Corporation
57.89 USD 1.65 (2.93%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BLBD exchange rate has changed by 2.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.74 and at a high of 58.18.
Follow Blue Bird Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BLBD News
- Freedom Capital Markets initiates Blue Bird stock with Buy rating, $67 target
- Blue Bird stock price target raised to $65 by BTIG on margin expansion
- Implied Volatility Surging for Blue Bird Stock Options
- Bet on Winning DuPont Analysis & Pick 5 Top Stocks
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- NIO's Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- BLBD or TSLA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Blue Bird (BLBD) This Year?
- Is It Worth Investing in Blue Bird (BLBD) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- Here's Why You Should Retain Honda Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Here's Why You Should Offload Toyota Stock From Your Portfolio
- Bet on Winning DuPont Analysis & Pick 4 Top Stocks
- Blue Bird stock rating reiterated at Buy by DA Davidson on school bus orders
- BLBD vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Is Blue Bird (BLBD) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 14th
- Is Blue Bird (BLBD) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Blue Bird: Shares Need To Slow Down (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:BLBD)
- Why Blue Bird Stock Soared More Than 27% Higher This Week
- Blue Bird stock hits 52-week high at $55.60
- Blue Bird stock price target raised to $53 from $49 at Needham
- Blue Bird Corporation 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BLBD)
- Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Blue Bird (BLBD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Daily Range
56.74 58.18
Year Range
30.04 59.61
- Previous Close
- 56.24
- Open
- 57.37
- Bid
- 57.89
- Ask
- 58.19
- Low
- 56.74
- High
- 58.18
- Volume
- 1.151 K
- Daily Change
- 2.93%
- Month Change
- 0.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 78.12%
- Year Change
- 21.54%
