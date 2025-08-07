货币 / BLBD
BLBD: Blue Bird Corporation
58.73 USD 0.84 (1.45%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BLBD汇率已更改1.45%。当日，交易品种以低点57.79和高点59.08进行交易。
关注Blue Bird Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BLBD新闻
日范围
57.79 59.08
年范围
30.04 59.61
- 前一天收盘价
- 57.89
- 开盘价
- 58.37
- 卖价
- 58.73
- 买价
- 59.03
- 最低价
- 57.79
- 最高价
- 59.08
- 交易量
- 267
- 日变化
- 1.45%
- 月变化
- 2.30%
- 6个月变化
- 80.71%
- 年变化
- 23.30%
