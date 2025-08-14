Valute / BLBD
BLBD: Blue Bird Corporation
59.71 USD 0.44 (0.73%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BLBD ha avuto una variazione del -0.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 59.57 e ad un massimo di 60.89.
Segui le dinamiche di Blue Bird Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
59.57 60.89
Intervallo Annuale
30.04 60.89
- Chiusura Precedente
- 60.15
- Apertura
- 60.81
- Bid
- 59.71
- Ask
- 60.01
- Minimo
- 59.57
- Massimo
- 60.89
- Volume
- 826
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.73%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 83.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.36%
20 settembre, sabato