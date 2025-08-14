QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BLBD
BLBD: Blue Bird Corporation

59.71 USD 0.44 (0.73%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BLBD ha avuto una variazione del -0.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 59.57 e ad un massimo di 60.89.

Segui le dinamiche di Blue Bird Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
59.57 60.89
Intervallo Annuale
30.04 60.89
Chiusura Precedente
60.15
Apertura
60.81
Bid
59.71
Ask
60.01
Minimo
59.57
Massimo
60.89
Volume
826
Variazione giornaliera
-0.73%
Variazione Mensile
4.01%
Variazione Semestrale
83.72%
Variazione Annuale
25.36%
20 settembre, sabato