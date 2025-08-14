통화 / BLBD
BLBD: Blue Bird Corporation
59.71 USD 0.44 (0.73%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BLBD 환율이 오늘 -0.73%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 59.57이고 고가는 60.89이었습니다.
Blue Bird Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
59.57 60.89
년간 변동
30.04 60.89
- 이전 종가
- 60.15
- 시가
- 60.81
- Bid
- 59.71
- Ask
- 60.01
- 저가
- 59.57
- 고가
- 60.89
- 볼륨
- 826
- 일일 변동
- -0.73%
- 월 변동
- 4.01%
- 6개월 변동
- 83.72%
- 년간 변동율
- 25.36%
20 9월, 토요일