BAP: Credicorp Ltd
261.79 USD 16.71 (6.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BAPの今日の為替レートは、-6.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり260.40の安値と277.92の高値で取引されました。
Credicorp Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
260.40 277.92
1年のレンジ
165.51 280.88
- 以前の終値
- 278.50
- 始値
- 275.96
- 買値
- 261.79
- 買値
- 262.09
- 安値
- 260.40
- 高値
- 277.92
- 出来高
- 1.587 K
- 1日の変化
- -6.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.41%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 40.26%
- 1年の変化
- 44.99%
