BAP: Credicorp Ltd
262.56 USD 0.77 (0.29%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BAP ha avuto una variazione del 0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 258.83 e ad un massimo di 263.64.
Segui le dinamiche di Credicorp Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- Emcor Stock, Hims & Hers, SiTime Among New Stocks On IBD Watchlists
- Gold Stocks AngloGold, Kinross Enter IBD's Spotlight; 6 Other Stocks Get Flagged For Quality Too
- BAP vs. NU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Is Credicorp (BAP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Aerospace/Defense Play Leads 11 Stocks Onto Best Stock Lists: See New Names On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Credicorp stock downgraded to Hold by HSBC despite higher price target
- Google Stock Hits Record High, Joins Best Stock Lists: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With The IBD 50 Screen, Big Cap 20, More
- Medical, Aerospace/Defense Plays Pace Newcomers To Best Stock Lists. See New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More.
- Should Value Investors Buy Credicorp (BAP) Stock?
- BanColombia S.A. (CIB) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Canaccord Genuity downgrades Bapcor stock to Hold on valuation concerns
- BAP vs. HDB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Grupo Galicia Stock: Buy The Dip To Play Argentina's Recovery (NASDAQ:GGAL)
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Credicorp (BAP) is a Great Choice
- Is Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Palantir Among AI Stocks Rising Onto Best Stocks Lists: It was Among New Names Added To The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Credicorp beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock rises
- Credicorp earnings beat by $0.87, revenue topped estimates
- Applied Materials, Deere, and Coach set to report earnings Thursday
- Grupo Cibest: Best In Latin America (NYSE:CIB)
- Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Intervallo Giornaliero
258.83 263.64
Intervallo Annuale
165.51 280.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 261.79
- Apertura
- 259.89
- Bid
- 262.56
- Ask
- 262.86
- Minimo
- 258.83
- Massimo
- 263.64
- Volume
- 442
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 40.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 45.41%
20 settembre, sabato