BAP: Credicorp Ltd

262.56 USD 0.77 (0.29%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BAP ha avuto una variazione del 0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 258.83 e ad un massimo di 263.64.

Segui le dinamiche di Credicorp Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
258.83 263.64
Intervallo Annuale
165.51 280.88
Chiusura Precedente
261.79
Apertura
259.89
Bid
262.56
Ask
262.86
Minimo
258.83
Massimo
263.64
Volume
442
Variazione giornaliera
0.29%
Variazione Mensile
2.71%
Variazione Semestrale
40.67%
Variazione Annuale
45.41%
