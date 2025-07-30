Currencies / BAP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BAP: Credicorp Ltd
269.53 USD 3.69 (1.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BAP exchange rate has changed by 1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 264.25 and at a high of 270.62.
Follow Credicorp Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BAP News
- Is Credicorp (BAP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Aerospace/Defense Play Leads 11 Stocks Onto Best Stock Lists: See New Names On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Credicorp stock downgraded to Hold by HSBC despite higher price target
- Google Stock Hits Record High, Joins Best Stock Lists: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With The IBD 50 Screen, Big Cap 20, More
- Medical, Aerospace/Defense Plays Pace Newcomers To Best Stock Lists. See New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More.
- Should Value Investors Buy Credicorp (BAP) Stock?
- BanColombia S.A. (CIB) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Canaccord Genuity downgrades Bapcor stock to Hold on valuation concerns
- BAP vs. HDB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Grupo Galicia Stock: Buy The Dip To Play Argentina's Recovery (NASDAQ:GGAL)
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Credicorp (BAP) is a Great Choice
- Is Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Palantir Among AI Stocks Rising Onto Best Stocks Lists: It was Among New Names Added To The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Credicorp beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock rises
- Credicorp earnings beat by $0.87, revenue topped estimates
- Applied Materials, Deere, and Coach set to report earnings Thursday
- Grupo Cibest: Best In Latin America (NYSE:CIB)
- Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Realty Income Corp. (O) Misses Q2 FFO Estimates
- Baron Emerging Markets Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- UBS (UBS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Daily Range
264.25 270.62
Year Range
165.51 270.62
- Previous Close
- 265.84
- Open
- 264.53
- Bid
- 269.53
- Ask
- 269.83
- Low
- 264.25
- High
- 270.62
- Volume
- 218
- Daily Change
- 1.39%
- Month Change
- 5.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.40%
- Year Change
- 49.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%