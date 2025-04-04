通貨 / ASA
ASA: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited
41.01 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ASAの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり40.27の安値と41.07の高値で取引されました。
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ASA News
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- サバ・キャピタル、ASAゴールド＆プレシャスメタルズの株式を約2億円分購入
- Undercovered Dozen: Kraken Robotics, VICI Properties, AeroVironment And More
- Earnings call transcript: Atlantic Sapphire Q2 2025 sees revenue surge
- Atlantic Sapphire H1 2025 slides: Revenue doubles as land-based salmon producer targets profitability
- ASA Gold and Precious Metals announces board changes
- ASA CEF: The Bullish Trends For Gold Continue, Profit From Them
- Saba Capital Announces Final Voting Results of Special Meeting of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders
- ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders Vote to Expand the Board and Elect Maryann Bruce as an Independent Director
- Second Independent Proxy Advisor Glass Lewis Recommends ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders Vote FOR Saba Capital’s Proposals to Expand the Board
- Independent Proxy Advisor ISS Recommends ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders Vote FOR Saba Capital’s Proposals to Expand the Board
- Supreme Court of Bermuda Extends Interim Injunction Restraining ASA and Two of its Directors “ Mary Joan Hoene and William Donovan “ From Unauthorized Use of Company Resources
- Atlantic Sapphire 2024 slides: Harvest volumes surge while losses deepen
- If I Could Only Buy 3 CEFs During This Crash
- ASA: Gold Could Be Good Right Now, And This Fund Is A Nice Way To Get It (NYSE:ASA)
1日のレンジ
40.27 41.07
1年のレンジ
19.37 41.89
- 以前の終値
- 41.01
- 始値
- 40.73
- 買値
- 41.01
- 買値
- 41.31
- 安値
- 40.27
- 高値
- 41.07
- 出来高
- 406
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 36.07%
- 1年の変化
- 96.22%
