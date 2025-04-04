통화 / ASA
ASA: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited
42.35 USD 1.34 (3.27%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ASA 환율이 오늘 3.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 40.92이고 고가는 42.56이었습니다.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
40.92 42.56
년간 변동
19.37 42.56
- 이전 종가
- 41.01
- 시가
- 40.92
- Bid
- 42.35
- Ask
- 42.65
- 저가
- 40.92
- 고가
- 42.56
- 볼륨
- 278
- 일일 변동
- 3.27%
- 월 변동
- 9.07%
- 6개월 변동
- 40.51%
- 년간 변동율
- 102.63%
20 9월, 토요일