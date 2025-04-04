Currencies / ASA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ASA: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited
41.11 USD 0.37 (0.89%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASA exchange rate has changed by -0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.84 and at a high of 41.72.
Follow ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASA News
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Undercovered Dozen: Kraken Robotics, VICI Properties, AeroVironment And More
- Earnings call transcript: Atlantic Sapphire Q2 2025 sees revenue surge
- Atlantic Sapphire H1 2025 slides: Revenue doubles as land-based salmon producer targets profitability
- ASA Gold and Precious Metals announces board changes
- ASA CEF: The Bullish Trends For Gold Continue, Profit From Them
- Saba Capital Announces Final Voting Results of Special Meeting of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders
- ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders Vote to Expand the Board and Elect Maryann Bruce as an Independent Director
- Second Independent Proxy Advisor Glass Lewis Recommends ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders Vote FOR Saba Capital’s Proposals to Expand the Board
- Independent Proxy Advisor ISS Recommends ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders Vote FOR Saba Capital’s Proposals to Expand the Board
- Supreme Court of Bermuda Extends Interim Injunction Restraining ASA and Two of its Directors “ Mary Joan Hoene and William Donovan “ From Unauthorized Use of Company Resources
- Atlantic Sapphire 2024 slides: Harvest volumes surge while losses deepen
- If I Could Only Buy 3 CEFs During This Crash
- ASA: Gold Could Be Good Right Now, And This Fund Is A Nice Way To Get It (NYSE:ASA)
Daily Range
40.84 41.72
Year Range
19.37 41.89
- Previous Close
- 41.48
- Open
- 41.67
- Bid
- 41.11
- Ask
- 41.41
- Low
- 40.84
- High
- 41.72
- Volume
- 446
- Daily Change
- -0.89%
- Month Change
- 5.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.40%
- Year Change
- 96.70%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev