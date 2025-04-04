QuotesSections
Currencies / ASA
ASA: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited

41.11 USD 0.37 (0.89%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ASA exchange rate has changed by -0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.84 and at a high of 41.72.

Follow ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
40.84 41.72
Year Range
19.37 41.89
Previous Close
41.48
Open
41.67
Bid
41.11
Ask
41.41
Low
40.84
High
41.72
Volume
446
Daily Change
-0.89%
Month Change
5.87%
6 Months Change
36.40%
Year Change
96.70%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev