货币 / ASA
ASA: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited
41.01 USD 0.10 (0.24%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ASA汇率已更改-0.24%。当日，交易品种以低点40.48和高点41.87进行交易。
关注ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASA新闻
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Saba资本购入价值200万美元的ASA Gold & Precious Metals (ASA)股份
- Undercovered Dozen: Kraken Robotics, VICI Properties, AeroVironment And More
- Earnings call transcript: Atlantic Sapphire Q2 2025 sees revenue surge
- Atlantic Sapphire H1 2025 slides: Revenue doubles as land-based salmon producer targets profitability
- ASA Gold and Precious Metals announces board changes
- ASA CEF: The Bullish Trends For Gold Continue, Profit From Them
- Saba Capital Announces Final Voting Results of Special Meeting of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders
- ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders Vote to Expand the Board and Elect Maryann Bruce as an Independent Director
- Second Independent Proxy Advisor Glass Lewis Recommends ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders Vote FOR Saba Capital’s Proposals to Expand the Board
- Independent Proxy Advisor ISS Recommends ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders Vote FOR Saba Capital’s Proposals to Expand the Board
- Supreme Court of Bermuda Extends Interim Injunction Restraining ASA and Two of its Directors “ Mary Joan Hoene and William Donovan “ From Unauthorized Use of Company Resources
- Atlantic Sapphire 2024 slides: Harvest volumes surge while losses deepen
- If I Could Only Buy 3 CEFs During This Crash
- ASA: Gold Could Be Good Right Now, And This Fund Is A Nice Way To Get It (NYSE:ASA)
日范围
40.48 41.87
年范围
19.37 41.89
- 前一天收盘价
- 41.11
- 开盘价
- 41.09
- 卖价
- 41.01
- 买价
- 41.31
- 最低价
- 40.48
- 最高价
- 41.87
- 交易量
- 266
- 日变化
- -0.24%
- 月变化
- 5.61%
- 6个月变化
- 36.07%
- 年变化
- 96.22%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B