Währungen / ASA
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
ASA: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited
42.31 USD 1.30 (3.17%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ASA hat sich für heute um 3.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 42.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 42.56 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASA News
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Saba Capital erhöht Beteiligung an ASA Gold & Precious Metals für 8,3 Mio. US-Dollar
- Undercovered Dozen: Kraken Robotics, VICI Properties, AeroVironment And More
- Earnings call transcript: Atlantic Sapphire Q2 2025 sees revenue surge
- Atlantic Sapphire H1 2025 slides: Revenue doubles as land-based salmon producer targets profitability
- ASA Gold and Precious Metals announces board changes
- ASA CEF: The Bullish Trends For Gold Continue, Profit From Them
- Saba Capital Announces Final Voting Results of Special Meeting of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders
- ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders Vote to Expand the Board and Elect Maryann Bruce as an Independent Director
- Second Independent Proxy Advisor Glass Lewis Recommends ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders Vote FOR Saba Capital’s Proposals to Expand the Board
- Independent Proxy Advisor ISS Recommends ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders Vote FOR Saba Capital’s Proposals to Expand the Board
- Supreme Court of Bermuda Extends Interim Injunction Restraining ASA and Two of its Directors “ Mary Joan Hoene and William Donovan “ From Unauthorized Use of Company Resources
- Atlantic Sapphire 2024 slides: Harvest volumes surge while losses deepen
- If I Could Only Buy 3 CEFs During This Crash
- ASA: Gold Could Be Good Right Now, And This Fund Is A Nice Way To Get It (NYSE:ASA)
Tagesspanne
42.07 42.56
Jahresspanne
19.37 42.56
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 41.01
- Eröffnung
- 42.12
- Bid
- 42.31
- Ask
- 42.61
- Tief
- 42.07
- Hoch
- 42.56
- Volumen
- 49
- Tagesänderung
- 3.17%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.96%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 40.38%
- Jahresänderung
- 102.44%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K