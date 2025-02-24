通貨 / AREN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AREN: The Arena Group Holdings Inc
5.84 USD 0.16 (2.82%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ARENの今日の為替レートは、2.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.51の安値と5.89の高値で取引されました。
The Arena Group Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AREN News
- The Arena Group reports second-quarter earnings
- Arena Group Holdings appoints BDO USA as new independent auditor
- Rare Stock Picks In June 2025 - From 26 Discerning Analysts
- Arena Group joins Russell 2000 Index, expanding investor visibility
- Arena Group: From Turnaround To Growth Story (NYSE:AREN)
- Arena Group Holdings: Why The Recovery May Not Be Over Just Yet (AREN)
- Arena Group regains NYSE American listing compliance
- Arena Group Posts Third Consecutive Profitable Quarter in Q1 2025 with $4.0 Million in Net Income
- The Arena Group reports first-quarter earnings
- Beverage billionaire offers lessons from time driving a cab
- Beverage billionaire dismisses silly corporate titles
- Beverage billionaire has sharp words for consultants
- Beverage billionaire shares his prime directive for success
- Beverage billionaire has blunt take on work-life balance
- You'll learn more about management from mom than an MBA, says beverage billionaire
- Billionaire delivers blunt words on Wall Street, investing
- 5-hour Energy billionaire reveals top business hack
1日のレンジ
5.51 5.89
1年のレンジ
0.56 10.05
- 以前の終値
- 5.68
- 始値
- 5.58
- 買値
- 5.84
- 買値
- 6.14
- 安値
- 5.51
- 高値
- 5.89
- 出来高
- 245
- 1日の変化
- 2.82%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.85%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 245.56%
- 1年の変化
- 587.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K