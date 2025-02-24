货币 / AREN
AREN: The Arena Group Holdings Inc
5.66 USD 0.31 (5.19%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AREN汇率已更改-5.19%。当日，交易品种以低点5.53和高点6.04进行交易。
关注The Arena Group Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AREN新闻
- The Arena Group reports second-quarter earnings
- Arena Group Holdings appoints BDO USA as new independent auditor
- Rare Stock Picks In June 2025 - From 26 Discerning Analysts
- Arena Group joins Russell 2000 Index, expanding investor visibility
- Arena Group: From Turnaround To Growth Story (NYSE:AREN)
- Arena Group Holdings: Why The Recovery May Not Be Over Just Yet (AREN)
- Arena Group regains NYSE American listing compliance
- Arena Group Posts Third Consecutive Profitable Quarter in Q1 2025 with $4.0 Million in Net Income
- The Arena Group reports first-quarter earnings
日范围
5.53 6.04
年范围
0.56 10.05
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.97
- 开盘价
- 6.04
- 卖价
- 5.66
- 买价
- 5.96
- 最低价
- 5.53
- 最高价
- 6.04
- 交易量
- 309
- 日变化
- -5.19%
- 月变化
- -4.87%
- 6个月变化
- 234.91%
- 年变化
- 565.88%
