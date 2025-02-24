통화 / AREN
AREN: The Arena Group Holdings Inc
6.05 USD 0.21 (3.60%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AREN 환율이 오늘 3.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.72이고 고가는 6.07이었습니다.
The Arena Group Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
5.72 6.07
년간 변동
0.56 10.05
- 이전 종가
- 5.84
- 시가
- 5.79
- Bid
- 6.05
- Ask
- 6.35
- 저가
- 5.72
- 고가
- 6.07
- 볼륨
- 641
- 일일 변동
- 3.60%
- 월 변동
- 1.68%
- 6개월 변동
- 257.99%
- 년간 변동율
- 611.76%
20 9월, 토요일