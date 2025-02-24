Currencies / AREN
AREN: The Arena Group Holdings Inc
5.66 USD 0.31 (5.19%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AREN exchange rate has changed by -5.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.53 and at a high of 6.04.
Follow The Arena Group Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AREN News
- The Arena Group reports second-quarter earnings
- Arena Group Holdings appoints BDO USA as new independent auditor
- Rare Stock Picks In June 2025 - From 26 Discerning Analysts
- Arena Group joins Russell 2000 Index, expanding investor visibility
- Arena Group: From Turnaround To Growth Story (NYSE:AREN)
- Arena Group Holdings: Why The Recovery May Not Be Over Just Yet (AREN)
- Arena Group regains NYSE American listing compliance
- Arena Group Posts Third Consecutive Profitable Quarter in Q1 2025 with $4.0 Million in Net Income
- The Arena Group reports first-quarter earnings
- Beverage billionaire offers lessons from time driving a cab
- Beverage billionaire dismisses silly corporate titles
- Beverage billionaire has sharp words for consultants
- Beverage billionaire shares his prime directive for success
- Beverage billionaire has blunt take on work-life balance
- You'll learn more about management from mom than an MBA, says beverage billionaire
- Billionaire delivers blunt words on Wall Street, investing
- 5-hour Energy billionaire reveals top business hack
Daily Range
5.53 6.04
Year Range
0.56 10.05
- Previous Close
- 5.97
- Open
- 6.04
- Bid
- 5.66
- Ask
- 5.96
- Low
- 5.53
- High
- 6.04
- Volume
- 309
- Daily Change
- -5.19%
- Month Change
- -4.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 234.91%
- Year Change
- 565.88%
