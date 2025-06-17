通貨 / AORT
AORT: Artivion Inc
41.38 USD 1.42 (3.55%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AORTの今日の為替レートは、3.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.66の安値と41.43の高値で取引されました。
Artivion Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
39.66 41.43
1年のレンジ
21.97 45.07
- 以前の終値
- 39.96
- 始値
- 40.23
- 買値
- 41.38
- 買値
- 41.68
- 安値
- 39.66
- 高値
- 41.43
- 出来高
- 677
- 1日の変化
- 3.55%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.16%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 68.76%
- 1年の変化
- 55.62%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K