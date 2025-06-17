クォートセクション
通貨 / AORT
AORT: Artivion Inc

41.38 USD 1.42 (3.55%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AORTの今日の為替レートは、3.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.66の安値と41.43の高値で取引されました。

Artivion Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
39.66 41.43
1年のレンジ
21.97 45.07
以前の終値
39.96
始値
40.23
買値
41.38
買値
41.68
安値
39.66
高値
41.43
出来高
677
1日の変化
3.55%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.16%
6ヶ月の変化
68.76%
1年の変化
55.62%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K