货币 / AORT
AORT: Artivion Inc
39.91 USD 0.37 (0.94%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AORT汇率已更改0.94%。当日，交易品种以低点39.65和高点40.18进行交易。
关注Artivion Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AORT新闻
- Artivion, Inc. (AORT) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
- Share Growth And Strong Clinical Results Continue To Support The Artivion Story (NYSE:AORT)
- Artivion Inc stock hits 52-week high at 44.01 USD
- Artivion stock price target raised to $50 from $45 at Needham
- Artivion stock hits 52-week high at 43.93 USD
- Artivion at Canaccord Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Artivion stock price target raised by Stifel to $40 on strong AMDS launch
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Needham raises Artivion stock price target to $45 on growth acceleration
- Artivion stock price target raised to $41 from $35 at Canaccord on strong Q2
- Oppenheimer lowers Artivion stock price target to $40 from $42, maintains Outperform
- Oppenheimer raises Artivion stock price target to $40 on strong Q2 results
- Artivion Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 14%, guidance raised on strong product growth
- Artivion stock price target raised to $42 from $33 at JMP on strong growth
- Artivion (AORT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Artivion (AORT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Artivion earnings beat by $0.24, revenue topped estimates
- Stifel raises Artivion stock price target to $36 on positive AMDS feedback
- Artivion stock reaches 52-week high at 33.16 USD
- Penumbra (PEN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Artivion stock
- Artivion Inc stock reaches 52-week high at 32.38 USD
- NYLI WMC Small Companies Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Artivion at 2025 Truist MedTech Conference: Aortic Strategy Unveiled
日范围
39.65 40.18
年范围
21.97 45.07
- 前一天收盘价
- 39.54
- 开盘价
- 40.06
- 卖价
- 39.91
- 买价
- 40.21
- 最低价
- 39.65
- 最高价
- 40.18
- 交易量
- 128
- 日变化
- 0.94%
- 月变化
- -8.53%
- 6个月变化
- 62.77%
- 年变化
- 50.09%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值