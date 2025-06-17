Devises / AORT
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
AORT: Artivion Inc
40.54 USD 0.84 (2.03%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de AORT a changé de -2.03% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 40.41 et à un maximum de 41.67.
Suivez la dynamique Artivion Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AORT Nouvelles
- Artivion, Inc. (AORT) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
- Share Growth And Strong Clinical Results Continue To Support The Artivion Story (NYSE:AORT)
- Artivion Inc stock hits 52-week high at 44.01 USD
- Artivion stock price target raised to $50 from $45 at Needham
- Artivion stock hits 52-week high at 43.93 USD
- Artivion at Canaccord Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Artivion stock price target raised by Stifel to $40 on strong AMDS launch
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Needham raises Artivion stock price target to $45 on growth acceleration
- Artivion stock price target raised to $41 from $35 at Canaccord on strong Q2
- Oppenheimer lowers Artivion stock price target to $40 from $42, maintains Outperform
- Oppenheimer raises Artivion stock price target to $40 on strong Q2 results
- Artivion Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 14%, guidance raised on strong product growth
- Artivion stock price target raised to $42 from $33 at JMP on strong growth
- Artivion (AORT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Artivion (AORT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Artivion earnings beat by $0.24, revenue topped estimates
- Stifel raises Artivion stock price target to $36 on positive AMDS feedback
- Artivion stock reaches 52-week high at 33.16 USD
- Penumbra (PEN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Artivion stock
- Artivion Inc stock reaches 52-week high at 32.38 USD
- NYLI WMC Small Companies Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Artivion at 2025 Truist MedTech Conference: Aortic Strategy Unveiled
Range quotidien
40.41 41.67
Range Annuel
21.97 45.07
- Clôture Précédente
- 41.38
- Ouverture
- 41.44
- Bid
- 40.54
- Ask
- 40.84
- Plus Bas
- 40.41
- Plus Haut
- 41.67
- Volume
- 720
- Changement quotidien
- -2.03%
- Changement Mensuel
- -7.08%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 65.33%
- Changement Annuel
- 52.46%
20 septembre, samedi