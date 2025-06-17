Currencies / AORT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AORT: Artivion Inc
39.53 USD 0.24 (0.60%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AORT exchange rate has changed by -0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.27 and at a high of 40.15.
Follow Artivion Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AORT News
- Artivion, Inc. (AORT) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
- Share Growth And Strong Clinical Results Continue To Support The Artivion Story (NYSE:AORT)
- Artivion Inc stock hits 52-week high at 44.01 USD
- Artivion stock price target raised to $50 from $45 at Needham
- Artivion stock hits 52-week high at 43.93 USD
- Artivion at Canaccord Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Artivion stock price target raised by Stifel to $40 on strong AMDS launch
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Needham raises Artivion stock price target to $45 on growth acceleration
- Artivion stock price target raised to $41 from $35 at Canaccord on strong Q2
- Oppenheimer lowers Artivion stock price target to $40 from $42, maintains Outperform
- Oppenheimer raises Artivion stock price target to $40 on strong Q2 results
- Artivion Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 14%, guidance raised on strong product growth
- Artivion stock price target raised to $42 from $33 at JMP on strong growth
- Artivion (AORT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Artivion (AORT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Artivion earnings beat by $0.24, revenue topped estimates
- Stifel raises Artivion stock price target to $36 on positive AMDS feedback
- Artivion stock reaches 52-week high at 33.16 USD
- Penumbra (PEN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Artivion stock
- Artivion Inc stock reaches 52-week high at 32.38 USD
- NYLI WMC Small Companies Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Artivion at 2025 Truist MedTech Conference: Aortic Strategy Unveiled
Daily Range
39.27 40.15
Year Range
21.97 45.07
- Previous Close
- 39.77
- Open
- 39.62
- Bid
- 39.53
- Ask
- 39.83
- Low
- 39.27
- High
- 40.15
- Volume
- 484
- Daily Change
- -0.60%
- Month Change
- -9.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 61.22%
- Year Change
- 48.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%